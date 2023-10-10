Doctor honored with HVAC system as ‘Feel the Love’ recipient

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2018, HVAC company, Lennox, started the “Feel the Love” program as a way to honor local heroes who always put others first with a brand-new HVAC system.

This is the first year Lennox and Sig Cox are partnering to honor a local hero.

This year’s recipient, Dr. Nicole Nelson, is not only a physician. She’s a foster mom and an adoptive mother raising her babies all on her own.

“I don’t feel like I’m a hero by any means. There’s a lot of people who foster and it’s a good thing to do- foster and adoption,” she said.

After graduating from medical school, she joined the foster care program in Augusta. She says she could’ve never imagined where the journey would take her five years later.

“I love my kids. I can’t imagine life without them at this point,” she said.

Her love for helping others and her love for her kids is exactly why her priest at St. Mary’s on The Hill nominated her for the program.

While it was a surprise, she says the new HVAC system came just at the right time because her current system is about 30 years old.

“I looked at what it would cost to replace the downstairs one and it was gonna be something like ten thousand. It was a lot of money because of the coding and so I’ve been trying to save up for it, but it wasn’t in my budget,” said Nelson.

Both Lennox and Sig Cox say it’s a program they’re trying to get more people involved in.

“We would’ve liked to have serviced and helped another hundred people this year if we had them. So, we’re prepared and capable of taking this to a larger scale and we’ll work hard to make that happen here in the future,” said District Manager for Lennox, Larry Blake.

They’re trying to help more people just like Nelson.

“More nominations for next year and this will start about the April/May timeframe next year,” said Sig Cox President Jeff Miller.

The “Feel The Love” program is nationwide, serving 37 out of 50 states.

So, if you have friends or family in other states who you think are eligible and qualify, you can nominate them.

Nominations open in May of each year and close at the end of August. If you’d like to nominate someone you know, click HERE.

