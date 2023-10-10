CSRA getting federal funds to help fight violent crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a major gang and drug bust that led to nearly 60 arrests , federal money was announced to help fight violent crime in the CSRA.

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s staff said Tuesday that $98,657 is coming to the region through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The project helps coordinate federal, state and local law enforcement efforts and reduce violent crime in Augusta and Coastal Georgia.

The program has already put many criminals behind bars. Many of federal prosecutors’ cases, especially ones involving gun violations, are credited to Project Safe Neighborhoods.

With the funding, Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Southern District of Georgia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office will bring law enforcement officials together to coordinate crime reduction efforts, according to Ossoff’s office.

“Violent crime is impacting Augusta and communities across Georgia,” Ossoff said. “Better coordination between law enforcement agencies at the Federal, state, and local levels can help us protect families from gun violence and gang activity.”

The Project Safe Neighborhoods local task forces will have local sites in Savannah, Brunswick and Augusta and evaluate data for violent crime incidents, gun crimes, gun confiscations, calls for police service and incident reports to identify the areas of each community that are plagued by gun violence.

The council and federal prosecutors intend to use task force meetings to review crime data as well as pretrial data from local prosecutors and Federal prosecutors, the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network and other crime-related data.

Ossoff’s staff said he delivered to money to the region.

