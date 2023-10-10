Submit Photos/Videos
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman

By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman convicted of a 2000 Florida murder is charged in the shooting death of a woman on Maxwell Street.

Precious D’Antignac, 33, died Oct. 3 after a shooting in Augusta, authorities said.

Mary Lucile Moore, 55, of Monroe Street, was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Sunday and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and possession of a firearm or knife during crime.

According to the arrest warrant, at 12:45 p.m., Moore allegedly shot the victim multiple times with an unknown make and model firearm.

Moore is accused of unlawfully possessing the firearm after being convicted Sept. 29, 2000, in Palm Beach County of second-degree murder.

D’Antignac was found fatally shot after deputies called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at 12:51 last Tuesday.

She is among the latest victims in a wave of violent crime that’s left more than 100 people dead across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

Although Augusta was hit hard early in the surge, the pace had relented in the city in recent weeks – but communities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

