Commissioners ask: Are Augusta city workers cheating the time clock?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As committees of the Augusta Commission met Tuesday, there was a lot of discussion on the merits of having city employees physically clock in for work.

Some commission members say they’re frustrated over department heads having “surprise” vacation time, and they want the administrator to notify them when they’re out of office.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Craig Allison is talking to Augusta leaders about the potential for abuse of being on the payroll. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

The conversation also revolved around employees potentially clocking in from home or outside of their office.

Some commissioners want a physical or GPS-monitored clocking-in system so people can’t cheat their way around clocking in more hours while not at work.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Supposedly, the problem is left over from pandemic-era policies when people could work remotely, but other commissioners dug back saying that some employees are working well before and after their hours

In other matters

A representative with the Springfield Baptist Church went before city leadership to start a dialogue on the church facing heavy traffic and limited parking during Augusta weekend events. Leadership is going to look into options to help them out.

A discussion on the Charles B Webster Detention Center – which commissioners visited last week – was extremely brief, with leadership just acknowledging that discussions are taking place to prioritize what funding is available in the 2024 budget.

Leaders approved a donation by Jim Farmer, president of Augusta Concrete Block Co. for time and labor for a repair project at Magnolia Cemetery. The project will fix the east wall of the cemetery that’s in need of repair as it has been pushed over.

Commissioners approved a $300,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to Richmond County’s state court programs on DUI and Veterans Court.

Leaders approved $124,000 for 24 additional inside/outside dog kennels at the Augusta Animal Shelter.

The honorary name designation of Rev. Dr. Kenneth B. Martin Way was assigned to the 1400 block of Florence Street.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.