Columbia County Teacher of the Year shares passion for teaching

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday marks one week since Columbia County named its Teacher of the Year.

Crystal Mcdowell with Greenbrier High School has the honors.

We stopped by her classroom on Tuesday to ask what fuels her passion for teaching.

It’s hard to keep me away because I enjoy being here. I miss my students when I’m not here. So, to be able to be the Teacher of the Year, it gives me the opportunity to bring others into the profession,” said McDowell.

McDowell teaches 9-12 grade Biology and Anatomy.

