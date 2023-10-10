Augusta Tech president rolls out plans for campus housing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl on Tuesday unveiled new plans for campus housing during his State of the College address.

He said administrators are talking to developers about potentially building housing on-campus using nearly 11 acres on the back side of campus.

He says the project would be a two- to three-year buildout, so 2025 would be the earliest time students could live on campus.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

But it would make the campus a comprehensive two-year institution – truly a destination school.

Also during the speech, he noted that the school has seen an 8.7% increase in enrollment this year.

And he said the college is working to open access to even more people.

“We’re working to really build partnerships to eliminate some of the barriers, whether it is child care, whether it is transportation, and how we partner with industry to expand course opportunities,” he said.

Speaking of partnerships, he also spoke proudly of the launch of a golf course management program with the help of Augusta National Golf Club and First Tee of Augusta. They’ll jointly take over management of the Augusta municipal golf course, popularly known as The Patch.

“Between our three institutions, we’re looking at completely renovating the actual grounds, updating the clubhouse, and also building a new education building with a new maintenance facility,” he said. “Golf management, horticulture, culinary students ... and possibly a new hospitality program all could do work at this facility.”

He said it will be “the nation’s first corridor of golf education.”

He noted that $5 million has been approved by regents for the Thomson commercial driver’s license range.

“Ideally, we can get this money early January, early February, and we’ll start breaking immediately because we need truck drivers,” he said.

“You think about Augusta, the second largest MSA in the state of Georgia not having a truck driver program in this region, that’s absurd,” he said.

Another point of pride will be the talks about new automotive training facility, which will have a soft launch on Nov. 1.

“This is a big big deal – 65,000 square feet, the largest automotive training facility in the state of Georgia, and so we’re very very excited about this,” he said.

Among the new projects, he noted a Junior Achievement storefront to engage elementary and middle schoolers to let them know what’s available at Augusta Tech. He also said the college will have a new welcome center by next fall, moving admissions, financial aid closer to the entrance.

But the student housing was definitely the great reveal of the speech.

“If you’re gonna have a Patch, if you’re gonna have a hospital campus, if you’re gonna have a cyber center, if you’re gonna have an advanced manufacturing facility, you gotta have student housing,” he said. “So this is really the next evolution for Augusta Tech.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.