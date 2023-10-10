Augusta committees aim to discuss where help is needed to fix jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders are holding committee meetings on Tuesday at the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber.

One of the biggest items up for discussion is how to address inmate conditions and treatment at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, following a tour inside the jail last week.

In front of Augusta leadership and media, Sheriff Richard Roundtree didn’t sugarcoat the tour, saying the jail is a safety hazard that can’t handle those inside. From there, News 12 saw firsthand busted jail doors, a dozen confiscated shanks made from lights, and signs of drug abuse.

All of this the sheriff attributes to overcrowding, the jail only being able to handle a bit more than 1,000 inmates, where the jail currently houses around 1,200.

Augusta recently approved around $300,000 to address broken hinges which fixes issues with broken doors, but the sheriff says $34 million for a new cell pod is what the jail really needs to catch up.

This is where Public Safety Committee Chair, Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight, hopes to have a dialogue on where funding should be sent to help prioritize the jail.

Other commissioners, like Jordan Johnson, have voiced their support for finding funding for programs to prevent people from heading to jail.

Other items on the agenda:

President of Augusta Concrete Co., Jim Farmer, offered to fix a hole in the surrounding wall at the Magnolia Cemetery.

There’s a discussion set for looking into ways on improving mental health resources in Richmond County.

The Augusta Animal Shelter is asking for $124,000 for 24 more indoor/outdoor kennels at their shelter.

Commissioner Francine Scott wants to add an honorary name designation of Rev. Dr. Kenneth B. Martin Way to the 1400 block of Florence Street.

There’s a presentation to leaders for development on the Springfield Baptist Church.

There’s a discussion set for a new way to physically clocking in at work.

