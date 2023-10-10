Submit Photos/Videos
Area flag football teams hit the gridiron for the first time

CSRA Flag Football
CSRA Flag Football(wrdw)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flag football is gaining traction in the CSRA, so much, so that it caught the attention of the Atlanta Falcons.

Last December, the NFL team announced that it would host the state girls’ flag football championship games for the next three years.

In April, to expand on that promise, the Falcons awarded grants to 44 Georgia high schools to either launch or improve existing programs.

Four Richmond County Schools found themselves on the receiving end, creating the school’s first-ever girls’ flag football teams. Cross Creek, Laney, Richmond Academy, and Josey were given grants, some totaling $7,000.

For ARC athletes, adding the sport is a dream come true.

“I love football. I’ve always had a passion for it ever since I’ve seen my brother play when he was six. I’ve been wanting to do it. I’ve been cheering for since I was six. I want to get on the field and play. See how it is,” said Zamaree Washington, freshman quarterback.

It’s a dream for those on the sideline too.

“We had interest meetings last year and flyers on the wall and signatures started coming in. All of a sudden, boom, and our athletic director asked if he wanted me to coach and I volunteered. I thought this would be fun, you know, opportunity to be a head coach at this level. Not a lot of people who say they’re the first head coach of a program at a school,” said Kevin Mitchell, ARC head coach.

It wasn’t a shock to Mitchell when the roster easily climbed to 20 and counting.

“Last year, we had about three or four girls actually try out for football. One made it the whole season so it was like Wow! If we got that much interest in regular football what kind of interest we have in flag football,” he said.

He was shocked at how many of them came from the freshmen class.

To prepare for the season, Mitchell had phone calls with already developed programs in the area like Lakeside.

Lakeside won the Area 8 championship in 2021, the second season since being added to the GHSA. That same year, Greenbrier made the final four, for the second time.

The grant money given to the Musketeers was used for footballs, jerseys, cones, flags, and mouthguards.

Swainsboro, Emanuel County Institute, and Washington County were also awarded grants.

