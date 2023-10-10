Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Are you planning to vote in Georgia? Today is the last day to register

Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last day to register to vote in Georgia is on Tuesday.

One of the items on the ballot is the half-penny sales tax for the James Brown Arena.

The last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the general/special election and runoff shall be at the close of business on the fifth Monday prior to the date of the election.

MORE | The South Carolina voter registration deadline is upon us

However, the date was moved to Tuesday because of Columbus Day.

Remember, if you’ve moved counties or changed your name, you must update your information to vote.

For all information on voting registration, go to Georgia’s website.

Questions and answers

How can I register to vote?

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. You can register by clicking here.

How soon can I cast my ballot after registering to vote?

Early voting begins on Oct. 16. Election Day is Nov. 7. Any runoffs will happen on Dec. 5.

Where can I see a sample ballot?

You will need to sign in to the My Voter Page portal to access a county-specific sample ballot. You can also contact your local elections office.

Does my party affiliation matter?

Georgia voters do not select a political party affiliation when they register to vote. You can choose a Democratic or Republican primary ballot, or you can choose a non-partisan ballot. No matter what ballot you choose, you will not be formally affiliated with that party, and everyone will use the same ballot during the general election.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
CSRA bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl
Clarence Lucious “Bo” Johnson
Longtime lawman announces intention to run for sheriff
Rashia Copeland
Daycare worker accused of threatening children’s academy, staff
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Investigation continues after 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta
Bon Air Apartments
Ossoff probe brings hope for changes at troubled Augusta apartments

Latest News

Georgia lottery
No one gets big Powerball prize, but 3 in Georgia win $50,000
Project Power 2022
Aiken Electric’s Project Power helps with home repairs in Edgefield
Dr. Jermaine Whirl, president of Augusta Technical College
Augusta Tech president to outline achievements, upcoming projects
T-Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta
‘Our inspiration’: Community remembers late T-Bonz founder