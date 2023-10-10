Are you planning to vote in Georgia? Today is the last day to register

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last day to register to vote in Georgia is on Tuesday.

One of the items on the ballot is the half-penny sales tax for the James Brown Arena.

The last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the general/special election and runoff shall be at the close of business on the fifth Monday prior to the date of the election.

However, the date was moved to Tuesday because of Columbus Day.

Remember, if you’ve moved counties or changed your name, you must update your information to vote.

For all information on voting registration, go to Georgia’s website.

Questions and answers

How can I register to vote?

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. You can register by clicking here.

How soon can I cast my ballot after registering to vote?

Early voting begins on Oct. 16. Election Day is Nov. 7. Any runoffs will happen on Dec. 5.

Where can I see a sample ballot?

You will need to sign in to the My Voter Page portal to access a county-specific sample ballot. You can also contact your local elections office.

Does my party affiliation matter?

Georgia voters do not select a political party affiliation when they register to vote. You can choose a Democratic or Republican primary ballot, or you can choose a non-partisan ballot. No matter what ballot you choose, you will not be formally affiliated with that party, and everyone will use the same ballot during the general election.

