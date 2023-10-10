Aiken Electric annual community initiative ‘Project Power’ returns

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Electric Cooperative is announcing the return of their annual community initiative on Tuesday.

Project Power is their annual mission dedicated to aiding the community.

Their goal is to help those in need by making minor home repairs.

They’ll be at a home in Edgefield on Tuesday, and at other locations in the coming weeks.

