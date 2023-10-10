Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken Electric annual community initiative ‘Project Power’ returns

Project Power 2022
Project Power 2022(Aiken Electric Cooperative)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Electric Cooperative is announcing the return of their annual community initiative on Tuesday.

Project Power is their annual mission dedicated to aiding the community.

MORE | Old Aiken Hospital redevelopment looks to ‘bring sexy back’ to Aiken

Their goal is to help those in need by making minor home repairs.

They’ll be at a home in Edgefield on Tuesday, and at other locations in the coming weeks.

