Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Davin Tukua, 16, of Rochester. He was a student at Century High School. (Source: KTTC)
By KTTC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A high school student in Minnesota was killed in a car crash just hours before the school’s homecoming dance.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Davin Tukua, 16, of Rochester. He was a student at Century High School.

The sheriff’s office said Tukua was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said Tukua was driving southbound on a roadway when his car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound. The second car then hit a third vehicle.

Tukua was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two drivers involved suffered minor to no injuries.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel said the teen’s death happened just hours before the homecoming dance.

“In light of this tragic loss, we considered canceling the homecoming dance at Century High School this evening, but given the time at which we found out about the student’s death, canceling the dance was not a viable option,” Pekel said in a statement.

Pekel said the district also decided to go forward with the dance because it would give the students an opportunity to be together to support each other during what may be a difficult time for some of them.

The school also provided grief counselors at the dance.

Tukua was a member of the high school football team and swim team and also loved skiing and snowboarding.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.

“Davin will forever be in our hearts and everyone else’s heart that he touched with his bright light,” the GoFundMe page reads. “His memory will forever be cherished as a bright light extinguished far too soon.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
CSRA bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
3 file paperwork to run for Richmond County sheriff
Rashia Copeland
Daycare worker accused of threatening children’s academy, staff
Bon Air Apartments
Ossoff probe brings hope for troubled Augusta apartments
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Investigation continues after 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta

Latest News

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
Fentanyl bust is Augusta’s biggest ever for lethal opioid
A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000, the deadliest attack in Israeli history
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Gun crimes land several CSRA residents in federal court