Voting in Georgia? Today is the last day to register

Voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last day to register to vote in Georgia is on Monday.

One of the items on the ballot is the half-penny sales tax for the James Brown Arena.

MORE | The South Carolina voter registration deadline is upon us

Remember, if you’ve moved counties or changed your name, you must update your information to vote.

For all information on voting registration, go to Georgia’s website.

