South Carolina consistently ranks as dangerous state for women, study shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s a top 10 list that the Palmetto State does not want to be on.

The Violence Policy Center released a study analyzing data from its “When Men Murder Women” annual report.

It looked at numbers over the past 25 years, from 1996 to 2020, using data from the FBI’s Supplementary Homicide Reports, and ranked the states by their rates of women killed by men in a single victim/single offender incident.

In 23 out of the 25 years, South Carolina ranked in the top 10 in the rate of women killed by men. The years 2018 and 2020 were the only years where the Palmetto State was not in the top 10.

Sara Barber, the executive director of the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, added that Horry County is one of the top three counties in the Palmetto State for violence against women.

She said domestic violence is an issue that impacts almost everyone.

“Domestic violence is a multi-dimensional issue. Everything is involved, it intersects with everything. It intersects the affordable housing crisis, it intersects with gun violence,” Barber said.

The study found that 92% of women knew their killers. It also shows that 53% of victims were killed with a gun.

Barber said one of the main reasons why South Carolina is one of the top states is due to a lack of awareness in communities.

“It is everywhere around us. Although we classify these as crimes, the level of report is low. The level of action rates can be low. I think people do try to spend time on enormous amounts of training, but I think we just continue to underestimate the prevalence,” Barber explained.

The study by the Violence Policy Center did highlight that South Carolina passed a law in 2015 in order to help address its consistent ranking. The state legislature enacted a law that prohibits those who have been convicted of domestic violence from possessing a gun.

Horry County is also moving forward with building its first domestic violence shelter.

The Family Justice Center of Horry and Georgetown counties received a $1.5 million check from the state to build the shelter.

The organization said it expects to open the shelter in early to late fall of 2024.

