Sara’s Fresh Market opens for fall for the first time

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sara’s Fresh Market in Trenton is a summer staple for folks looking for fresh produce, but for the first time, the market is expanding into the current season.

Now, it’s a Farm Fresh Fall at the roadside produce stand.

Karisa Ruth, the Director of Retail sales for Titan Farms, said they have switched their summer selection to fall favorites.

“We have pumpkins for your yard. We have carving pumpkins. We have hay bales and corn stalks. We also have deer corn for the hunters, as well as all of the fall produce that you normally expect,” said Ruth.

The roadside produce stand, which was started 40 years ago by Sara Powell, has been a summertime staple in the community for decades.

“It stays busy. And we have a lot of customers come and visit- a lot of old friends and a lot of new ones to be made,” said Ruth.

Now owned by Titan Farms, the stand has an impact on more than just local customers.

“The majority of our produce comes for them. And then what we don’t grow, we do bring in from the South Carolina farmers market. And that’s been a big help for the farmers,” said Ruth.

It may be the first time the stand known for its peaches has offered pumpkins, but Ruth says it’s been a long time coming.

“People have been coming and asking us when are we gonna be open to pumpkins,” said Ruth. “We chose to do it this year. And it’s been a good change.”

It’s a change met with a good community response.

“A lot of people have come out and gotten pumpkins and decorated their yard and have really enjoyed having us open. They’d like to come after school and get a little treat after school and then spend some time, have a good time,” she said.

Families having fun and getting back to the basics is what Ruth says means the most to her.

“It’s just the time to come and take a big deep breath, enjoy the fall weather, and just have good produce and good memories made along the way,” said Ruth.

To keep the fall fun going, they are planning to host a pumpkin carving contest on October 21 with food activities and live music.

Ruth said the fun is not stopping in the fall. They will also be open this winter with Fraiser for trees and other Christmas-themed goodies.

