Richmond County deputy marshal announces intent to run for sheriff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clarence Lucious “Bo” Johnson, a local and deputy marshal of the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, is the second candidate to announce his run for Richmond County sheriff.

Johnson filed paperwork with the Richmond County Board of Elections office announcing his declaration of intention to seek the sheriff’s position on Wednesday.

Johnson is the second candidate to announce his intent to run, following Richmond County Sergeant, Eugene Brantley who made his announcement on Sept. 13.

Johnson is the grandson of long-time Richmond County Commissioner, Jesse Carol and has served the community for over three decades.

Johnson states, “I am running for the position of sheriff in Richmond County because it is time for a change and a fresh approach to law enforcement in our community. Several critical issues within the current Sheriff’s Office have led me to take this step, and I am committed to addressing them head-on.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.