Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County deputy marshal announces intent to run for sheriff

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clarence Lucious “Bo” Johnson, a local and deputy marshal of the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, is the second candidate to announce his run for Richmond County sheriff.

Johnson filed paperwork with the Richmond County Board of Elections office announcing his declaration of intention to seek the sheriff’s position on Wednesday.

MORE | Principal steps down at Stevens Creek Elementary School

Johnson is the second candidate to announce his intent to run, following Richmond County Sergeant, Eugene Brantley who made his announcement on Sept. 13.

Johnson is the grandson of long-time Richmond County Commissioner, Jesse Carol and has served the community for over three decades.

Johnson states, “I am running for the position of sheriff in Richmond County because it is time for a change and a fresh approach to law enforcement in our community. Several critical issues within the current Sheriff’s Office have led me to take this step, and I am committed to addressing them head-on.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner’s Office investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead and 1 airlifted following accident near Orangeburg
Grace Meyer
Principal steps down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
John Patrick Mahoney
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing bipolar, schizophrenic man
35th annual festival brings in a crowd of 25,000 people
‘Small-town feel’: Oliver Hardy Fest brings crowds to Harlem

Latest News

Halloween Regatta
‘It’s very intense’ more than 170 sailors compete on Clarks Hill
Emily's 11pm Sunday Forecast
Construction will be going on till Monday morning
Construction on I-20 eastbound near Washington Road is slowing down traffic
John Patrick Mahoney
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing bipolar, schizophrenic man