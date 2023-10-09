RFK Jr. bringing his independent presidential bid to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be coming to Augusta less than a week after launching an independent bid for the White House.

He’ll hold a “Reclaim Democracy” event at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Augusta Marriott at Convention Center downtown.

It comes after Kennedy, a member of one of the most famous families in Democratic politics, announced his independent candidacy Monday in Philadelphia.

Allies of both incumbent Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who hopes to be the GOP nominee, have at times questioned whether Kennedy would be a spoiler against their candidate.

“The truth is, they’re both right,” Kennedy said onstage Monday to roaring applause. “My intention is to spoil it for both of them.”

Speaking from Philadelphia’s Independence Mall, where America’s founding documents were adopted, Kennedy made it clear he didn’t want to be affiliated with either party.

He referenced a “rising tide of discontent” in the country.

He said he wants to make a “new declaration of independence” — from corporations, the media and the two major political parties.

Hundreds of supporters who gathered for Kennedy’s remarks, holding signs that read “Declare your independence” and at times chanting “RFK, all the way!” were upbeat about his decision. An eclectic mix of disillusioned Democrats, Trump voters looking for a change, and political outsiders who say their ideas don’t square with any one party, they insisted that Kennedy could unify them all.

Monday’s announcement comes less than a week after the progressive activist Cornel West abandoned his Green Party bid in favor of an independent White House run. Meanwhile, the centrist group No Labels is actively securing ballot access for a yet-to-be-named candidate.

Aware of the risk that Kennedy could pull votes away from Republicans, Trump allies have begun circulating opposition research against Kennedy designed to damage his standing among would-be conservative supporters.

