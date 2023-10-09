Open house set for Richmond County Explorer Program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will host an open house for the Explorer Program on Wednesday.

The program promotes personal growth through character development, physical fitness, good citizenship and service to others.

Leaders say these skills will follow the explorers through life.

The open house is at the back entrance of A.R. Johnson, 1324 Laney Walker Blvd.

Training topics:

Patrol tactics

Active shooter

Ethics

Emergency vehicle operation

Georgia law

Building clearing

Crime scene

Richmond County Explorer Post 121 is between the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta University Police Department, and the Richmond County Board of Education Police Department.

Explorers must be between 14 and 21 years of age, maintain a 2.0 GPA, a complete application with a parent signature if under 18 years of age, be motivated and willing to learn about law enforcement and complete an interview

Meetings are the first three Wednesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Cpl. J. Hawk at JHAWK@augustaga.gov or 706-821-1128.

