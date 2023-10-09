Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers | The Augusta Coliseum Authority

By Richard Rogers
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Coliseum Authority has been studying whether ice hockey should make a comeback.

That’s if voters agree to a half penny sales tax to help pay for a new James Brown Arena.

Fans fell in love with hockey when the Lynx came to town more than a decade ago.

John Whitwell was one of the Canadians who moved here with the team, and never left.

Whitwell joins us today to talk one on one with Richard Rogers.

One on One with Richard Rogers | The Augusta Coliseum Authority
