One on One with Richard Rogers | The Augusta Coliseum Authority

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Coliseum Authority has been studying whether ice hockey should make a comeback.

That’s if voters agree to a half penny sales tax to help pay for a new James Brown Arena.

Fans fell in love with hockey when the Lynx came to town more than a decade ago.

John Whitwell was one of the Canadians who moved here with the team, and never left.

Whitwell joins us today to talk one on one with Richard Rogers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.