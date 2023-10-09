Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local nonprofit ‘Compass For Hope’ provides 500th shower to those in need

By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local nonprofit, Compass For Hope, provided its 500th free shower on Sunday.

On Sunday, over at the James Brown Arena, the group spent the day helping those in need.

Along with free showers, locals in need got free food, clothes, hair cuts and toiletries.

MORE | Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office teaches Narcan training to save lives

We stopped by the event and spoke with the director of Compass For Hope on reaching this huge milestone

Mike Garrison, director, says, “I just want to make a difference. It makes me feel great to know we’ve been able to help people. And we have gotten a few folks off the streets and that’s one of things I love talking about the most.”

In addition to the free shower program, Garrison tells us the organization is working on purchasing a mobile laundry unit in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner’s Office investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead and 1 airlifted following accident near Orangeburg
Grace Meyer
Principal steps down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
John Patrick Mahoney
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing bipolar, schizophrenic man
35th annual festival brings in a crowd of 25,000 people
‘Small-town feel’: Oliver Hardy Fest brings crowds to Harlem

Latest News

5K Dental Dash helps student-led community program ‘Give A Smile’
5k Dental Dash helps student-led community program ‘Give A Smile’
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Dozens arrested in bust of ‘prolific violent drug-trafficking organization’
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Dominion responds to busted gas pipe in Aiken; no injuries
Narcan is a FDA-approved drug used to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses.
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office teaches Narcan training to save lives