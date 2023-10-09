Local nonprofit ‘Compass For Hope’ provides 500th shower to those in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local nonprofit, Compass For Hope, provided its 500th free shower on Sunday.

On Sunday, over at the James Brown Arena, the group spent the day helping those in need.

Along with free showers, locals in need got free food, clothes, hair cuts and toiletries.

We stopped by the event and spoke with the director of Compass For Hope on reaching this huge milestone

Mike Garrison, director, says, “I just want to make a difference. It makes me feel great to know we’ve been able to help people. And we have gotten a few folks off the streets and that’s one of things I love talking about the most.”

In addition to the free shower program, Garrison tells us the organization is working on purchasing a mobile laundry unit in the next few weeks.

