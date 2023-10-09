If you have a spooky house, this contest is for you

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you live in Grovetown with a spooky house? If yes, officials want you to enter the Spooktacular Halloween Home contest.

You could win a yard sign proclaiming you the winner and a cauldron of Halloween candy.

Email jjohnson@cityofgrovetown.com with your name, number, address, and desire to participate.

The winner will be announced towards the end of October, officials say.

