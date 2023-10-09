Submit Photos/Videos
If you have a spooky house, this contest is for you

You could win a yard sign proclaiming you the winner and a cauldron of Halloween candy.
You could win a yard sign proclaiming you the winner and a cauldron of Halloween candy.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you live in Grovetown with a spooky house? If yes, officials want you to enter the Spooktacular Halloween Home contest.



Email jjohnson@cityofgrovetown.com with your name, number, address, and desire to participate.

The winner will be announced towards the end of October, officials say.

