If you have a spooky house, this contest is for you
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you live in Grovetown with a spooky house? If yes, officials want you to enter the Spooktacular Halloween Home contest.
You could win a yard sign proclaiming you the winner and a cauldron of Halloween candy.
Email jjohnson@cityofgrovetown.com with your name, number, address, and desire to participate.
The winner will be announced towards the end of October, officials say.
