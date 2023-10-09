Ga. pharmacies weigh whether to sell medical cannabis

SMYRNA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is the first state to allow the sale of low amounts of THC oil in pharmacies across the state.

But some pharmacists are on the fence about whether to carry it. THC is still a Schedule 1 drug on the federal level.

There are more than 400 independent pharmacies here in Georgia, and more than 100 reportedly applied for their license to carry and sell low-THC products.

Pharmacist Kevon Pierre at 5Rx pharmacy says that among his colleagues, it’s a mixed bag on who wants to apply for a dispensing license.

Pierre is applying to help patients struggling to find relief from their pain.

“I’ve seen so many cancer patients and victims of gun violence,” he said. “I’ve seen patients, it’s a miracle they are still here.”

More than 27,000 Georgians suffering from the state’s list of pre-existing conditions including seizures, Parkinson’s or terminal cancers currently have their cannabis card.

They can purchase the oil from a handful of dispensaries across the state, but this would increase access. Roughly 90% of Georgians could drive 30 minutes away to purchase it.

According to the rules and regulation law passed by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, the products, which include lotions, patches, pills and tinctures, would be kept behind the counter

