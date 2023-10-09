FINDING SOLUTIONS: Center helps men through recovery process

PLUM BRANCH, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We first told you about a vision a local landscaper had to build a substance abuse recovery center back in 2019.

That vision is now a reality. It’s called Gamechangers.

They have two houses on 150 acres in Plum Branch, and more than 60 men have come through the program.

It’s changing lives by putting God at the center of the recovery process, with the success stories to prove it. And, now they need your help as they find solutions to make sure these men find success on their new path.

“Right now, they’re having a class and learning how to get their lives right,” said CEO and President Will Dalzell.

The guy behind the podium teaching is one of the many success stories.

He’s been clean for more than two years. He just got his law degree back. Now, he’s teaching others from a place of experience, which is how this entire place began.

“I had an addiction problem from 15 to 28. Got clean. Was clean for a long time, and God put a calling on my heart to start giving back. That’s when we bought this land and started to build it out,” said Dalzell.

It’s come a long way.

They now have two houses for lodging on the property, and two ponds where the guys can fish.

There’s also tons of land where another success story, Adam Sellers, teaches the guys who want to learn how to hunt and manage the land.

“You gotta get healed here and here first,” said Sellers.

He knows first-hand because he hit rock bottom before coming here a couple of years back.

“I knelt down at the foot of my bed, threw my hands in the air and I said ‘I’m done. Either you kill me, or you fix me. I can’t go any further like this,’” said Sellers.

There at the end of his rope, looking at a painting with the words ‘Be still and know, that I am God’ everything changed.

“Something miraculous happened. The fear of death I’d been living with so many years left me. I had no need to tranquilize myself basically,” he said. “I knew in that moment something had to change. I heard a voice tell me not to ever touch a bottle ever again.”

And he hasn’t. Instead of pouring himself a drink, he’s now pouring into guys just like him- lost and looking for salvation.

“When you get to that place, he’s right there ready to pick you up and do it for you,” said Sellers.

The next step for this program is teaching guys what to do with their lives, once they’ve done the hard work of earning it back.

“You get this black sheep mentality from society, once an addict, always an addict, and there’s some truth to that statement as it relates to recovery however it’s not easy being that person,” said Sellers.

Dalzell said: “We’re really hoping the community can get involved. Construction businesses. They all need good solid workers. And one thing about these guys is they are workers. We just gotta give them skills so they can go out there and be game-changers in the community.”

They’re getting ready to start using their new training facility.

“It’s where we’re going to get into the next level stuff for these guys. They’re staying here anywhere from three to six months. The vision is to get them in here, get them healthy body, mind, and spirit. Teach them a skill teach them a trade while they’re here,” said Dalzell.

“A lot of addicts don’t have a trade they don’t know what to do with their hands basically. But it’s because they started treating their emotions at such a young age,” said Dalzell.

“This is where they kind of do the hands-on stuff. Then we got a computer lab,” said Dalzell.

The computer lab is where they can take online classes.

“They’ll come in and do certification tests. Some of these guys don’t have GEDs or high school diplomas. We can help them get that when the time is right,” said Dalzell. “That’s what this program is about. Long term is how can people become productive members of society.”

They’re changing the game. Not just for them, but for their families, and the community too.

They say they need your help.

They’re looking for business owners in the community willing to partner with them to create apprentice-style programs, especially in those fields that need good workers right now, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and construction.

This is a two-way solution- helping these guys get on stable footing with a good job and also helping out those industries looking to fill jobs.

If you’re looking to get involved, contact Dalzell at info@gamechangersfoundationsc.org or call at 864-210-5203. You can also click HERE to visit their website.

