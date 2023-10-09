Edgefield County’s historical heritage to be showcased in tour

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County’s historical heritage will be showcased in a tour of eight places scheduled for Oct. 20 and 21.

Friday’s tour will be candlelit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday’s tour will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The tour will include a live demonstration by the Village Blacksmith and a first-ever look at Jackson Oaks.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance or the day of by visiting the Discovery Center, 401 Main Street, or contact 803-637-2233.

Brooks-Tompkins House, 609 Buncombe Street.

Village Blacksmith, 206 Jeter Street.

Edwin Folk House, 501 Buncombe Street.

Discovery Center Museum & Theatre, 405 Main Street.

Magnolia Dale House Museum, 320 Norris Street.

Trinity Church, 315 Simkins Street, Edgefield.

August & House, The Israel Mukashy Building, 102 Courthouse Square.

Jackson Oaks, 1247 Augusta Road, Trenton.

