Edgefield County’s historical heritage to be showcased in tour

The tour will include a live demonstration by the Village Blacksmith and a first-ever look at...
The tour will include a live demonstration by the Village Blacksmith and a first-ever look at Jackson Oaks.(Edgefield County Historical Society)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County’s historical heritage will be showcased in a tour of eight places scheduled for Oct. 20 and 21.

Friday’s tour will be candlelit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday’s tour will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The tour will include a live demonstration by the Village Blacksmith and a first-ever look at Jackson Oaks.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance or the day of by visiting the Discovery Center, 401 Main Street, or contact 803-637-2233.

  • Brooks-Tompkins House, 609 Buncombe Street.
  • Village Blacksmith, 206 Jeter Street.
  • Edwin Folk House, 501 Buncombe Street.
  • Discovery Center Museum & Theatre, 405 Main Street.
  • Magnolia Dale House Museum, 320 Norris Street.
  • Trinity Church, 315 Simkins Street, Edgefield.
  • August & House, The Israel Mukashy Building, 102 Courthouse Square.
  • Jackson Oaks, 1247 Augusta Road, Trenton.

