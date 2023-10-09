Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office teaches Narcan training to save lives

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office held a free community training session over the weekend on how to use Narcan to save lives.

The training was held at the Old Macedonia Baptist Church over the weekend to learn about Narcan and how to use it to save lives.

Narcan is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

We spoke with Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland about why events like these are vital for the community.

“In this community, unfortunately, Edgefield County leads the population county. When I say that, I mean the counties that have 25 to 26,000 population, and we lead the state in overdose deaths. Not proud of that at all, and its community efforts like we are doing here that are going to make a difference,” Rowland says.

Narcan is now available online and in-store at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, and CVS.

Another FDA-approved opioid nasal recovery method, called Revive, is scheduled to go on sale over the counter in July 2024.

