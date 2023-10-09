Dozens arrested in bust of ‘prolific violent drug-trafficking organization’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning announced dozens of drug-related arrests in a two-year operation targeting what it calls a “prolific violent drug-trafficking organization.”
Authorities made 60 arrests and found hundreds of pounds of marijuana and 15 pounds of fentanyl.
In addition to nine vehicles and more than 60 guns, authorities seized two houses.
“These individuals have not only been responsible for narcotics offenses in our community but have also been involved in several violent crimes within the CSRA,” the agency said.
The agency labeled the investigation Operation No Loyalty and said it targeted a group known as the “Ellis McDaniel/Joshua McDaniel Drug Trafficking Organization.”
During Phase 1 of the investigation, 16 search warrants were executed and Investigators were able to seize the following:
- 16 kilograms of cocaine
- 7 kilograms of fentanyl
- 1 pound of methamphetamine
- 29 pounds of marijuana
- 34 firearms
- $319,909 in cash
- Six vehicles
- Two houses
During Phase 2 of the investigation, 25 search warrants were executed and Investigators were able to seize the following:
- Approximately 248.7 pounds of marijuana
- 44.8 Grams of fentanyl
- 90.1 grams of methamphetamine
- 22.5 grams of cocaine
- 28 firearms
- $143,824 in cash
- Three vehicles
WHO WAS ARRESTED:
