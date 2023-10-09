Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dozens arrested in bust of ‘prolific violent drug-trafficking organization’

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheroff's Office's "Operation No...
These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheroff's Office's "Operation No Loyalty" envestigation.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning announced dozens of drug-related arrests in a two-year operation targeting what it calls a “prolific violent drug-trafficking organization.”

Authorities made 60 arrests and found hundreds of pounds of marijuana and 15 pounds of fentanyl.

In addition to nine vehicles and more than 60 guns, authorities seized two houses.

“These individuals have not only been responsible for narcotics offenses in our community but have also been involved in several violent crimes within the CSRA,” the agency said.

The agency labeled the investigation Operation No Loyalty and said it targeted a group known as the “Ellis McDaniel/Joshua McDaniel Drug Trafficking Organization.”

During Phase 1 of the investigation, 16 search warrants were executed and Investigators were able to seize the following:

  • 16 kilograms of cocaine
  • 7 kilograms of fentanyl
  • 1 pound of methamphetamine
  • 29 pounds of marijuana
  • 34 firearms
  • $319,909 in cash
  • Six vehicles
  • Two houses

During Phase 2 of the investigation, 25 search warrants were executed and Investigators were able to seize the following:

  • Approximately 248.7 pounds of marijuana
  • 44.8 Grams of fentanyl
  • 90.1 grams of methamphetamine
  • 22.5 grams of cocaine
  • 28 firearms
  • $143,824 in cash
  • Three vehicles

WHO WAS ARRESTED:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner’s Office investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead and 1 airlifted following accident near Orangeburg
Grace Meyer
Principal steps down at Stevens Creek Elementary School
John Patrick Mahoney
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing bipolar, schizophrenic man
35th annual festival brings in a crowd of 25,000 people
‘Small-town feel’: Oliver Hardy Fest brings crowds to Harlem

Latest News

5K Dental Dash helps student-led community program ‘Give A Smile’
5k Dental Dash helps student-led community program ‘Give A Smile’
Compass For Hope provides 500th free shower
Local nonprofit ‘Compass For Hope’ provides 500th shower to those in need
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Dominion responds to busted gas pipe in Aiken; no injuries
Narcan is a FDA-approved drug used to treat known or suspected opioid overdoses.
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office teaches Narcan training to save lives