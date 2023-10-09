Dominion responds to busted gas pipe in Aiken; no injuries

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy and the Aiken Department of Public Safety are responding to a busted gas pipe that caused no injuries on Monday morning.

Authorities say that at 8:40 a.m., deputies were on the scene at 309 Pendleton Street northwest near Edgefield Avenue to a busted gas pipe.

Authorities say the incident caused no injuries.

Dominion Energy is responding to the scene to find what caused the burst; we will update you with more information.

At this time, authorities are unsure of any road closures but be cautious if you’re in the area and use alternate routes if available.

