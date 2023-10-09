Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cooler than average through Monday. Chance of rain by end of the week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bit of a warm-up begins Monday afternoon, as winds shift to the southwest. Highs will remain 5 to 7 degrees below average in the middle 70s with winds from the southwest at 6 to 11 mph.

Another beautiful day is on tap Tuesday with sunny skies. Temperatures will start off near 50 with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Lydia will cross Mexico over the next few days and will be close enough to our area by Wednesday to increase cloud cover and possibly even give us a couple of showers Wednesday night and especially into Thursday and Friday.

Once that system clears to the east, another cold front moves in Friday, keeping at least a chance of showers in the forecast Friday that could linger into very early Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the middle 50s Wednesday and Thursday - warming into the middle 60s Friday and Saturday.

Mainly dry weather is expected next weekend with near-average temperatures in the lower 80s for highs and middle 50s for lows. Keep it here for updates.

