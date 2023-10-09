Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Chilly tonight - lows in 40s. Staying dry Tuesday - rain chances increasing late Wednesday through Saturday morning.
Staying dry Tuesday and most of Wednesday - higher rain chances Thursday and Friday.
Staying dry Tuesday and most of Wednesday - higher rain chances Thursday and Friday.(WRDW)
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight. Another chilly night with overnight lows dropping to the mid-40s by daybreak Tuesday. Winds will be light tonight out of the southwest.

Another beautiful day is on tap Tuesday with sunny skies early and cloudy skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonal in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Lidia will cross Mexico over the next few days and will be close enough to our area by Wednesday to increase cloud cover and possibly even give us a couple of showers Wednesday night and especially into Thursday and Friday.

Most of Wednesday should remain dry with morning lows in upper 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Cloudy skies are expected most of the day. Rain should hold off until we get to late Wednesday evening and night.

Higher rain chances Thursday and Friday as low pressure moves through the region. The eventual track of the low will determine how much rain we see - so keep it here for updates. Morning lows Thursday and Friday will be mild near 60 thanks to cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler than average in the mid to low 70s.

Mainly dry weather is expected by the weekend. High temperatures will be near 80 Saturday but cooler outlook Sunday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Keep it here for updates.

