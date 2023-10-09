CSRA bust yields 57 arrests and enough fentanyl to kill 3.5M people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 60 people were arrested after a two-year undercover investigation that uncovered enough fentanyl to kill 3.5 million people, along with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and 35 pounds of cocaine, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

In the huge undercover operation dubbed Operation No Loyalty, authorities said Monday that they seized dozens of guns, nine vehicles and even two houses.

The drugs alone were as deadly as weapons of mass destruction.

The seized fentanyl totaled around 15 pounds, or 7 million milligrams. According to authorities, it only takes 2 milligrams of the ultra-powerful synthetic opioid to kill a person.

Despite the dozens of arrests, the two alleged kingpins of the gang targeted in the bust – Ellis and Joshua McDaniel – are among the handful of suspects still at-large.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Members of the gang known as Trap Mopney weren’t just drug dealers but very dangerous people, deputies said.

“These individuals have not only been responsible for narcotics offenses in our community but have also been involved in several violent crimes within the CSRA,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in announcing the bust.

The narcotics and gang unit has been watching them for sometime longer than the active investigation, according to Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton.

Deputies said they expect additional arrests, charges, and state and federal indictments.

Phase 3 of the investigation is underway.

During Phase 1 of the investigation, authorities executed 16 search warrants and seized:

16 kilograms of cocaine

7 kilograms of fentanyl

1 pound of methamphetamine

29 pounds of marijuana

34 firearms

$319,909 in cash

Six vehicles

Two houses

During Phase 2, authorities served 25 search warrants and seized:

Approximately 248.7 pounds of marijuana

44.8 grams of fentanyl

90.1 grams of methamphetamine

22.5 grams of cocaine

28 firearms

$143,824 in cash

Three vehicles

WHO WAS ARRESTED AND WHO’S WANTED:

Search warrants during Phase 1 were served at :

1022 Eighth Ave., Augusta

1028 Eighth Ave., Augusta

1031 Eighth Ave., Augusta

1570 Holley St., Augusta

1109 10th Ave., Augusta

1118 10th Ave., Augusta

1135 13th Ave., Augusta

1647 Gordon Highway, Unit 1750, Augusta

1901 Harvest Point Drive, Apt 1218, Augusta

2408 Southgate Drive, Augusta

1920 Preston Drive, Augusta

2206 Leeway Landing, Augusta

3350 Peach Orchard Road, Unit 1076, Augusta

3424 Nance Blvd., Hephzibah

2159 B St., Augusta

936 Broad St., Apt 306, Augusta

Locations searched during Phase 2 included:

1644 Douglas St., Augusta

3804 Southwood Drive, Hephzibah

3724 Woodcock Drive, Augusta

2601 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta

516 Courtside Drive, Augusta

2450 Nordahl Drive, Augusta

3609 Stanton Court, Augusta

2350 Sumac Drive, Augusta

2458 Leslie Court, Augusta

2408 Friar Lane, Augusta

2514 Cairo Drive, Augusta

2211 Ruby Drive, Augusta

825 Spruce St., Apt 29, Augusta

2319 Springhouse Lane, Building 2312, Apt. B, Augusta

2605 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta

1945 Milton Road, Augusta

1943 Milton Road, Augusta

2016 Shark Drive, Augusta

3625 Pamplona Drive, Hephzibah

5300 Mossy Trail, Apt. 306, Grovetown

3048 Pepperhill Drive, Grovetown

1114 Grove Landing Drive, Grovetown

155 Petersburg Circle, Apt. D, Augusta

2601 Deans Bridge Road, Unit A, Augusta

1811 Sibley Road, Apt. 2712D, Augusta

Other agencies involved included the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Attorney General’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit, the Georgia State Patrol, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Grovetown Police Department, the Georgia Department of Corrections Intelligence Division and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.