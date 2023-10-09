CSRA bust yields 57 arrests and enough fentanyl to kill 3.5M people
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 60 people were arrested after a two-year undercover investigation that uncovered enough fentanyl to kill 3.5 million people, along with hundreds of pounds of marijuana and 35 pounds of cocaine, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
In the huge undercover operation dubbed Operation No Loyalty, authorities said Monday that they seized dozens of guns, nine vehicles and even two houses.
The drugs alone were as deadly as weapons of mass destruction.
The seized fentanyl totaled around 15 pounds, or 7 million milligrams. According to authorities, it only takes 2 milligrams of the ultra-powerful synthetic opioid to kill a person.
Despite the dozens of arrests, the two alleged kingpins of the gang targeted in the bust – Ellis and Joshua McDaniel – are among the handful of suspects still at-large.
MORE FROM NEWS 12:
- Coroner’s Office investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs in Augusta
- 21-year-old accused of threatening local children’s academy,
- Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office teaches Narcan training to save lives
Members of the gang known as Trap Mopney weren’t just drug dealers but very dangerous people, deputies said.
“These individuals have not only been responsible for narcotics offenses in our community but have also been involved in several violent crimes within the CSRA,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in announcing the bust.
The narcotics and gang unit has been watching them for sometime longer than the active investigation, according to Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton.
Deputies said they expect additional arrests, charges, and state and federal indictments.
Phase 3 of the investigation is underway.
During Phase 1 of the investigation, authorities executed 16 search warrants and seized:
- 16 kilograms of cocaine
- 7 kilograms of fentanyl
- 1 pound of methamphetamine
- 29 pounds of marijuana
- 34 firearms
- $319,909 in cash
- Six vehicles
- Two houses
During Phase 2, authorities served 25 search warrants and seized:
- Approximately 248.7 pounds of marijuana
- 44.8 grams of fentanyl
- 90.1 grams of methamphetamine
- 22.5 grams of cocaine
- 28 firearms
- $143,824 in cash
- Three vehicles
WHO WAS ARRESTED AND WHO’S WANTED:
Search warrants during Phase 1 were served at:
- 1022 Eighth Ave., Augusta
- 1028 Eighth Ave., Augusta
- 1031 Eighth Ave., Augusta
- 1570 Holley St., Augusta
- 1109 10th Ave., Augusta
- 1118 10th Ave., Augusta
- 1135 13th Ave., Augusta
- 1647 Gordon Highway, Unit 1750, Augusta
- 1901 Harvest Point Drive, Apt 1218, Augusta
- 2408 Southgate Drive, Augusta
- 1920 Preston Drive, Augusta
- 2206 Leeway Landing, Augusta
- 3350 Peach Orchard Road, Unit 1076, Augusta
- 3424 Nance Blvd., Hephzibah
- 2159 B St., Augusta
- 936 Broad St., Apt 306, Augusta
Locations searched during Phase 2 included:
- 1644 Douglas St., Augusta
- 3804 Southwood Drive, Hephzibah
- 3724 Woodcock Drive, Augusta
- 2601 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta
- 516 Courtside Drive, Augusta
- 2450 Nordahl Drive, Augusta
- 3609 Stanton Court, Augusta
- 2350 Sumac Drive, Augusta
- 2458 Leslie Court, Augusta
- 2408 Friar Lane, Augusta
- 2514 Cairo Drive, Augusta
- 2211 Ruby Drive, Augusta
- 825 Spruce St., Apt 29, Augusta
- 2319 Springhouse Lane, Building 2312, Apt. B, Augusta
- 2605 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta
- 1945 Milton Road, Augusta
- 1943 Milton Road, Augusta
- 2016 Shark Drive, Augusta
- 3625 Pamplona Drive, Hephzibah
- 5300 Mossy Trail, Apt. 306, Grovetown
- 3048 Pepperhill Drive, Grovetown
- 1114 Grove Landing Drive, Grovetown
- 155 Petersburg Circle, Apt. D, Augusta
- 2601 Deans Bridge Road, Unit A, Augusta
- 1811 Sibley Road, Apt. 2712D, Augusta
Other agencies involved included the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Attorney General’s Office Gang Prosecution Unit, the Georgia State Patrol, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Grovetown Police Department, the Georgia Department of Corrections Intelligence Division and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.