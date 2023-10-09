Submit Photos/Videos
Consul General of Israel’s Atlanta office receiving several calls amid start of Hamas-Israel war

By Bridget Spencer
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People from across the globe are reacting to the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ unexpected attack on southern Israel.

“They have butchered, murdered hundreds of Israelis including many civilians, men, women, children and elderly,” said Anat Sultan-Dadon, consul general of Israel to the southeastern United States.

Sultan-Dadon said she is receiving constant calls to her Atlanta office.

“There is a very large community here in metro Atlanta, over 100,000,” she said.

Not only are people concerned and worried, but many are trying to make their way back to be with loved ones in Israel, she said.

Sultan-Dadon is asking for solidarity with her country, which just celebrated 75 years of independence this year.

The embattled region is not new to conflict, but the consul general believes this time is different, especially with Israel officially declaring war.

“Unfortunately, in our region, there are those who still refuse to accept the Jewish people’s right to self-determination in our ancient homeland,” Sultan-Dadon said.

President Joe Biden has shown solidarity toward Israel.

“Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop,” he said during a press conference.

Politicians in Georgia are also showing support. Governor Brian Kemp said on the social media website X that, “America stands with Israel.”

Senator Raphael Warnock, also supporting, said, ”We must condemn terrorism in all its forms.”

“We still have a long way. I think it is important to continue to see that solidarity and support,” Sultan-Dadon said.

