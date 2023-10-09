Augustans showing support for Israel after surprise attacks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Conflict in the Middle East is sending ripples all the way to Georgia after Hamas launched attacks on Israel, which then declared war on the militant Arab group.

Georgians are feeling the effects of the conflict in the Middle East after Hamas launched attacks on Israel, which then declared war on the militant Arab group.

Saturday’s attacks by Hamas drew immediate support for Israel from Georgia and South Carolina officials .

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

In Augusta, the Jewish community is planning a gathering Thursday to show solidarity for Israel.

The service will take place at Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, 935 Johns Road, beginning at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta, in cooperation with Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, Chabad of Augusta and Congregation Children of Israel.

The Augusta community is invited to come together to show solidarity for Israel.

Nicky Spivak, executive director of the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta, along with Rabbi Zalman Fischer of Chabad, Rabbi Remy Liverman of Congregation Children of Israel and Rabbi David Sirull of Adas Yeshurun Synagogue will participate in the program.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Craig Allison is talking to members of the Augusta Jewish community and learning about local residents in Israel who could be affected by the fighting. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Elsewhere in the state, Georgians are being affected by the fighting.

“This is the largest number of Jews, who have been killed in one day since the Holocaust, to give you an idea of the magnitude of the situation,” Julie Katz, associate director for the American Jewish Committee’s Southeastern Office, said in Atlanta.

“My brother lives in Israel, and I was actually just in Israel about two weeks ago celebrating his wedding,” Katz said.

Katz said her brother was born in Israel, but lived in Atlanta as a teenager, adding that he went to the Atlanta International School. While he is fine, she said other family members are there, as well.

A member of the Georgia Senate, Russ Goodman, happened to be vacationing in Israel when the fighting broke out.

After receiving numerous texts from friends and family back in Georgia, ho posted on social media: “I just wanted to let y’all know that mother and I are safe and being well taken care of,”

On Sunday, Goodman posted a video on social media of them starting their day on the Sea of Galilee. In it, you can see an American flag being raised on the boat as they played the national anthem of the United States while singing along. The U.S. flag flew high alongside the flag of Israel.

“The Israeli people know that America stands with them, and they have in turn stood with us and by us as we are their guests during these unprecedented times. May God grant a swift victory to the Israeli Defense Forces so that peace will once again reign over the land that Jesus once walked.”

The State Department said Monday that at least nine American citizens have been killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel, raising the toll from four. The attack by Hamas has left more than 1,000 dead on both sides.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.