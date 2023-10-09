Act fast on your Medicaid review forms, S.C. leaders urge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An important message for the million-plus South Carolinians enrolled in Medicaid: State officials urge you to complete your review forms or risk losing coverage, even if you’re still eligible.

States restarted their annual reviews to determine Medicaid eligibility this April after a pause during the pandemic. Now South Carolina is about halfway through the yearlong process.

“We prioritized people in the first couple months of this process who are likely no longer eligible, so a lot of the folks who have been disenrolled thus far, I think, are no longer eligible for that coverage,” said Jeff Leieritz of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency estimates Medicaid enrollment will drop from about 1.3 million South Carolinians to just over a million – where it was before the pandemic – by next spring.

The agency says many of these people have likely aged out of coverage for which they were previously eligible as children – but federal law prohibited them from being disenrolled during the COVID public health emergency.

State data shows this restarted review has already begun for more than half-a-million South Carolinians on Medicaid.

Of them, 144,000 have been disenrolled. For more than 100,000 in that group, it was because they didn’t return their review form.

But that number could drop.

The Department of Health and Human Services says there’s a 90-day grace period after coverage expires when services can still be paid by Medicaid – if clients return their review form.

So officials urge people to get that done.

“It’s really important, especially for parents,” Leieritz said. “Children are eligible at a much higher income level than parents are, so just because you’re a parent that may no longer be eligible, your children still may be.”

People can return their review forms online at https://www.scdhhs.gov or via mail, fax, or dropping it off at a local eligibility office.

