5k Dental Dash helps student-led community program ‘Give A Smile’

By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Dental College of Georgia held its 5K Dental Dash to help a student-led organization committed to transforming lives through improved oral healthcare.

The dash was held at the Augusta Canal, Lake Olmstead trail near the stadium on Saturday.

The purpose of the 5K is to help the student-led organization with their program, Give A Smile program.

One of the organizers shared with us how much the turnout meant to them.

MORE | Local nonprofit ‘Compass For Hope’ provides 500th shower to those in need

Isabella Gutierrec, an organizer, says, “A lot of us dental faculty and a lot of dental students ended up coming today which is just incredible. It shows how much our community and dental school care about giving wholesome treatment to our patients. It was a great turnout out so exciting and it really warms our hearts that so many would give to our foundation today.”

The mission of the program is to bridge the gap between financial limitations and proper dental care, ensuring that every patient at the Dental College of Georgia receives the treatment they deserve.

