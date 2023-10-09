3 file paperwork to run for Richmond County sheriff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three residents so far have filed their declarations to run for Richmond County sheriff.

Richard Roundtree is the current sheriff.

Here’s a look at who’s filed so far.

Richard Dixon

Among the candidates is Richard Dixon, who has more than three decades of law enforcement experience.

The former Richmond County deputy served as a road patrolman, property crimes investigator, crime suppression team member and SWAT team member.

Dixon has spent the last 20 years of his career working for the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, starting in 2003 as in-service trainer. In 2006, he was promoted to assistant director of the police academy in Athens. In 2007, he was again promoted to director of the police academy in Blythe. Since being promoted to director, Dixon has managed training for the entire Northeast and Eastern Georgia.

In 2011 Dixon negotiated with two sitting Sheriff’s to maintain the academy presence in the CSRA amidst major budget cuts across the state. For 11 years Dixon Directed both academies in the CSRA and Athens, serving 37 counties.

Dixon finished his career with the Georgia Peace Officer Standard and Training Council, retiring in March of this year.

Since retiring Dixon has developed a criminal justice pathway program for the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics in Hephzibah.

Dixon says he’s running for sheriff in the wake of personnel shortages he blames for increased crime and violence in the community and in the jail.

Clarence Lucious ‘Bo’ Johnson

Clarence Lucious “Bo” Johnson (Contributed)

Clarence Lucious “Bo” Johnson, 54, filed paperwork with the Richmond County Board of Elections office announcing his declaration of intention to seek the sheriff’s position.

He is retired from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he served as a federal air marshal from 2002 to 2022. Prior to his time with the Air Marshal Service, he worked in local law enforcement at both the Richmond County marshal’s and sheriff’s offices.

Johnson is the grandson of longtime Richmond County Commissioner Jesse Carol and has served the community for over three decades.

Johnson states: “I am running for the position of sheriff in Richmond County because it is time for a change and a fresh approach to law enforcement in our community. Several critical issues within the current Sheriff’s Office have led me to take this step, and I am committed to addressing them head-on.”

Sgt. Eugene Brantley

Eugene Brantley (Contributed)

Richmond County Sgt. Eugene Brantley has filed paperwork with the Richmond County Board of Elections after announcing his candidacy Sept. 13.

He’s currently a sergeant with the Richmond County Marshal’s Office and was the first to file paperwork.

“After discussing with my family, I have made the decision to embark on this initial journey, mobilizing the necessary resources and assembling the campaign infrastructure necessary to seek one of the highest positions within law enforcement,” Brantley said in a statement.

Brantley started in 2000 as a road patrol officer and climbed the ranks to special operations on the housing squad at the sheriff’s office. In 2016, he moved to the marshal’s office as sergeant.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.