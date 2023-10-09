Submit Photos/Videos
21-year-old wanted after threatening local children’s academy, employees

Rashia Copeland
Rashia Copeland(contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 21-year-old wanted for threatening employees at Children’s First Learning Academy, according to authorities.

On Friday, around noon, Rashia Copeland, 21, made threatening remarks towards the business and employees of the learning academy located at 146 Davis Road, authorities say.

MORE | Burke County deputies seek aggravated assault suspect

Authorities say Copeland is described as five feet and five inches in height and weighs around 190 pounds.

She is known to frequent the 4000 block of Riverwatch Parkway, authorities say.

If you have any information regarding Copeland’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1003.

