Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing bipolar and schizophrenic man

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for five days.

The Sheriff’s Office says John Patrick Mahoney was last seen five days ago leaving his residence at Jamaica Court in Lincolnton, Georgia.

They say he is 6′2″ with salt-pepper colored hair, brown eyes, and was driving a silver in color 90′s model Toyota 4-Runner.

The Sheriff’s Office also says Mahoney is bipolar/schizophrenic and has been without his necessary medication for at least a week.

If located please notify the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 706-359-4118 or Investigator Amos at 706-990-1590.

News 12 will continue to update this case as the Sheriff’s Office works to locate Mahoney.

