How Ga., S.C. lawmakers are reacting to Hamas attacks on Israel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Israel was unexpectedly attacked by the militant group Hamas Saturday morning, leaders from around the world are reacting to the news — including those in Georgia and South Carolina.

Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters across the border, killing hundreds and wounding thousands. The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate.

Georgia’s leaders are largely expressing sadness and support for Israel after the attack.

“This is an egregious act of war upon one of our nation’s greatest allies,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “The federal government must be swift and unequivocal: America stands with Israel and her people!”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said: “I’m deeply saddened and alarmed by this morning’s news out of Israel. We must condemn terrorism in all its forms. Praying for the victims of this disturbing violence and that peace may prevail.”

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office said in a statement that he had spoken with Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon to “convey Georgians’ support for Israel.”

“Senator Ossoff strongly condemns in the strongest terms Hamas’ indiscriminate and murderous assault on our Israeli allies,” the office said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers representing South Carolina reacted, as well.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends and allies in Israel as they defend their homeland from this unjust invasion and attack by the terrorist group Hamas,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said. “It would serve Israel and the world well to respond to this outrage by launching an operation that will destroy the Hamas organization – not just contain it.”

We went on to say he suspects that Hamas attack “is not only supported by Iran, it was designed to stop peace efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel.”

Republican Sen. Tim Scott called the attack “an assault on Western Civilization.”

“The truth is though, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel. America’s weakness is blood in the water for bad actors, but this is worse than that. We didn’t just invite this aggression, we paid for it. Iran is the biggest funder of Hamas. This is the Biden $6 billion ransom payment at work. Israel must defend its people and the nation, and the United States must do everything we can to assist our ally Israel.”

