Construction on I-20 eastbound near Washington Road is slowing down traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is reporting construction on I-20 eastbound is slowing down traffic around Exit 199 on Washington Road.

GDOT 511 maps are showing delays on I-20 eastbound stretching from Warren Bridge Road to River Watch Parkway.

They report this is due to construction that started late Saturday, October 7, and is expected to end Monday, October 9 at 9 a.m.

Our own News 12 studio camera on River Watch Parkway and I-20 shows traffic cones set up, allowing one lane of traffic moving eastbound, that clears up right as you pass our studio.

We’ll continue to monitor this construction and advise drivers to be careful while moving through.

