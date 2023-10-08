1 dead after hit-and-run on Lumpkin Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened Saturday evening.

Just after 8 p.m., News 12 received a viewer tip about a woman on a bicycle being hit by a car on Lumpkin Road and Fleming Drive, to which the Sheriff’s Office responded with a release about an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run.

On October 7 at 7:35 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Lumpkin Road at Fleming Drive in reference to a hit-and-run traffic fatality involving a pedestrian.

While the investigation is in its early stages, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

