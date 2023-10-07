Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Coolest Temperatures Since May Arrive Saturday Night into Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta, Aiken and Fort Gordon area forecast for Saturday, 10/07/2023.
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The coolest temperatures since May arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Starting off the morning with temperatures in the low 40s and reaching right around 70 by the afternoon. Sunny and dry conditions are expected for our Sunday and throughout the first half of our work week. Sunday will be a less breezy day with winds out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cooler-than-average temperatures stick around early next week. The coolest temperatures arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with lows dipping into the lower 40s again. A bit of a warming trend begins Monday afternoon with afternoon highs warming from the middle 70s Monday to the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dry weather will continue through at least Wednesday, but a pretty wet scenario could be developing for Thursday and Friday, as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and into our region. Keep it here for updates.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

