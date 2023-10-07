Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Breezy But Sunny and Pleasant Saturday. Coolest Temperatures Since May Arrive Saturday Night into Sunday.
Isolated showers tonight through early Saturday. Strong cold front brings a fall chill this weekend.
By Chris Still
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front passed through Saturday morning and will bring us breezy conditions during the day with sustained winds out of the northwest between 10-15 mph - gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday will be another fairly warm day with highs close to 80, then the coolest temperatures since all the way back on May 4 arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Sunny skies are expected each day through Wednesday. There will continue to be an elevated fire risk across the area Saturday due to breezy and dry conditions with relative humidity will get close around 25-30 percent in the afternoon.

Sunday will be another sunny, but rather brisk, day with sunrise temperatures in the lower to middle 40s and afternoon highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. Sunday will be a less breezy day with winds out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cooler than average temperatures stick around early next week. The coolest temperatures arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with lows dipping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A bit of a warming trend begins Monday afternoon with afternoon highs warming from the middle 70s Monday to the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry weather will continue through at least Wednesday, but a pretty wet scenario could be developing for Thursday and Friday, as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and into our region. Keep it here for updates.

Weekend Cool Down On The Way as a strong cold front pushes through the CSRA Saturday morning.
Strong cold front brings the coolest temperatures of the season so far this weekend.
Strong cold front brings the coolest temperatures of the season so far this weekend.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

