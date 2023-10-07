Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County deputies seek aggravated assault suspect

James Siefert Young, 19.
James Siefert Young, 19.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male wanted for three counts of aggravated assault after an incident on Friday, officials say.

James Siefert Young, 19, has active warrants for aggravated assault and weapons violations for an incident on the 700 block of Brack Road in Midville, according to the agency.

He is described as having blue eyes, and brown hair. Officials say Young is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says Young should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633 or the sheriff’s office at 706-554-2133.

