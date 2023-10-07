Allendale homicide suspect arrested in Vanderburgh County, Indiana

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accused homicide suspect wanted in Allendale County has been caught by law enforcement and is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail, according to our sister station, WFIE 14 News.

According to jail records, Johnathan Torell Kelly was booked late Friday night.

Earlier this week, a manhunt was underway in Lawrenceville, Illinois, where investigators believe he had family.

On August 13, 2023, Allendale Police responded to Bluff Road and Sam Street for a 911 call of shots fired.

Kelly is wanted on multiple counts, including homicide and kidnapping by the Allendale Police Department.

We'll continue to keep you updated on this developing story as we learn more.

