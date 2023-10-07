1 dead and 1 airlifted following accident near Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle accident, Saturday morning.

On October 7 at 5:30 a.m., the highway patrol says two people were traveling west on US-178 in a 2015 Toyota SUV when they got into an accident two miles west of Orangeburg, South Carolina.

They say the vehicle went off the roadway and to the right, striking a ditch, then hitting a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while they say the passenger, who is from Charleston, was airlifted by a helicopter to an Augusta hospital due to their injuries.

While we still work to learn the names of both involved in this accident, News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.