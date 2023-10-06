Submit Photos/Videos
Yellow Jackets sting Hornets to remain unbeaten in region play

North Augusta football
North Augusta football(wrdw)
By Daniel Booth
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday night, the North Augusta Yellow Jackets and the Aiken Hornets went head-to-head on the gridiron for the 102nd time in their longstanding rivalry.

The combination of two well-executed touchdown passes by Junior Quarterback Corey Tillman, and a pick-six by Senior Defensive End Cameron Jackson, helped the Jackets take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

Their ability to sting Aiken early on, helped North Augusta buzz their way to a blowout victory, 35 TO 19.

North Augusta now sits at 6-2 overall, with a 2-0 record in region play. While Aiken is still searching for their first win, at 0-7.

The Yellow Jackets will have an off week coming up to rest before they continue region play. The Hornets will be back in Aiken next Thursday to host the undefeated Midland Valley Mustangs.

