Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: How to tell if an app is using your location

How to tell if an app is using your location
How to tell if an app is using your location(wrdw)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recent studies show people look at their smartphones 58 times a day on average.

Other studies show the number of glances is closer to 100 times a day.

No matter how frequently you look at your phone, you may have never noticed a pretty important icon on the screen. It’s a small arrow at the top of the screen next to the time. iPhone users may not see it if the dynamic island displays notifications or apps currently in use.

Go ahead and take a look. Do you see it? If you do, you may wonder what it means.

The arrow represents your phone’s location settings, namely if an app has access and is currently using your location.

MORE | What the Tech: Gmail makes it easier to avoid spam emails

Some apps require using your location for their functionality.

Navigation apps such as Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze need your phone’s location in order to give directions. Weather apps need to know where you are to give current conditions. Apps that search for nearby gas stations, restaurants, coffee shops, and movie theaters require location as well.

Some apps though have access to your location that don’t really need it.

Apps like Pinterest, photography apps such as BeReal, ESPN, Flipboard, radio station apps, Snapchat, some smart home device apps, and Amazon, and Walmart shopping apps ask for your location as well.

To review apps asking for your phone’s location, go into settings, then privacy. Tap the Location Services settings to see all the apps that want to track you.

MORE | What the Tech: How to create a strong password

Gray arrows designate apps that have accessed your location within the past 24 hours. A purple arrow shows apps that have accessed your location within the last 24 hours.

You can restrict apps from accessing your location. You can authorize your location to apps to only when you’re using the app, or set it to “ask next time or when you share”.

Some apps require you to share your precise location. That makes sense for apps such as Uber, Lyft, W3W, and navigational apps. Others such as radio apps, local businesses, calendar apps, and photo album apps may only need your approximate location.

Many free apps not only track your location but can share the location information with other companies. They won’t do that without your permission though, which you may have given it when you first installed the app.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
Kentrell Allen
20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Augusta shooting
Semi-truck on fire on I-20, exit 175 in Thomson
Semi-truck burns after chemicals spill on I-20 in Thomson
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle accident on Whiskey Road; no injuries
Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County

Latest News

The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
Georgia pharmacies are preparing to sell medical marijuana
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Georgia Power settles suit over Vogtle woes, hits new delay
Kathleen and Robert Owens told News 12 the reason they believe for the sudden interest in the...
Pinball palaces: Classic games make a comeback across CSRA