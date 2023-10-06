Walking Tall Ministries helping people walk on the right path in life

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helping get people back on their feet and on the right path is the goal of Gloverville-based Walking Tall Ministries.

The organization helps people who are experiencing homelessness or on the brink get food, shelter and clothes.

The ministry opened in its current location back in 2017. They offer free haircuts, food, and guidance. The goal is to meet the physical and spiritual needs of those who walk through the door.

“It rides like a dream,” said Leighanne Jones.

A car was recently donated to Walking Tall and was given to Jones.

“It feels like I’m sitting on a couch on wheels, riding the dream,” she said.

It’s been a long ride for Jones.

“I didn’t have a home,” said Jones. “I didn’t really have clothes on my back. I had nothing.”

Jones found something when she walked through the doors at Walking Tall.

“Oh, goodness, when she first came, like she needed Jesus. We had a lot of issues,” said Felisha Westall, founder of Walking Tall Ministries. “She was wilding out, and now she’s a completely different person.”

Jones said: “It all started when I walked in the door to get presents for my baby. I just wanted her to have Christmas from her mama, and Miss Felisha gave me a chance to change my life.”

Jones is not the only one to have her life changed here.

Westall said: “When we first started out, our numbers were at about 124, and now we’re at 188.”

Every story here is as different as each face.

“I became an addict when I was about 15 years old,” said Zak Moyer, who works for Walking Tall Ministries. “I have tried to get cleaned so many times and failed under my own strength, so I wanted to share that with other people.”

Moyer shared his story with Walking Tall and ended up helping the ministry create its sobriety program last year. The program is what helped Jones get to where she is.

“She has the presence of the Lord on her,” said Westall. “Just a smile on her all the time, so it’s beautiful.”

Jones said: “I was so hopeless and lost with nothing. God just restored all, and the best is yet to come.”

To learn more about donating to the ministry, visit their website.

