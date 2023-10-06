Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Walking Tall Ministries helping people walk on the right path in life

A car was recently donated to Walking Tall and was given to Leighanne Jones.
A car was recently donated to Walking Tall and was given to Leighanne Jones.(WRDW)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helping get people back on their feet and on the right path is the goal of Gloverville-based Walking Tall Ministries.

The organization helps people who are experiencing homelessness or on the brink get food, shelter and clothes.

The ministry opened in its current location back in 2017. They offer free haircuts, food, and guidance. The goal is to meet the physical and spiritual needs of those who walk through the door.

“It rides like a dream,” said Leighanne Jones.

A car was recently donated to Walking Tall and was given to Jones.

“It feels like I’m sitting on a couch on wheels, riding the dream,” she said.

MORE | Could hockey be the next cool thing for Augusta?

It’s been a long ride for Jones.

“I didn’t have a home,” said Jones. “I didn’t really have clothes on my back. I had nothing.”

Jones found something when she walked through the doors at Walking Tall.

“Oh, goodness, when she first came, like she needed Jesus. We had a lot of issues,” said Felisha Westall, founder of Walking Tall Ministries. “She was wilding out, and now she’s a completely different person.”

Jones said: “It all started when I walked in the door to get presents for my baby. I just wanted her to have Christmas from her mama, and Miss Felisha gave me a chance to change my life.”

MORE | Pinball palaces: Classic games make a comeback across CSRA

Jones is not the only one to have her life changed here.

Westall said: “When we first started out, our numbers were at about 124, and now we’re at 188.”

Every story here is as different as each face.

“I became an addict when I was about 15 years old,” said Zak Moyer, who works for Walking Tall Ministries. “I have tried to get cleaned so many times and failed under my own strength, so I wanted to share that with other people.”

Moyer shared his story with Walking Tall and ended up helping the ministry create its sobriety program last year. The program is what helped Jones get to where she is.

“She has the presence of the Lord on her,” said Westall. “Just a smile on her all the time, so it’s beautiful.”

Jones said: “I was so hopeless and lost with nothing. God just restored all, and the best is yet to come.”

To learn more about donating to the ministry, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
Kentrell Allen
20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Augusta shooting
Semi-truck on fire on I-20, exit 175 in Thomson
Semi-truck burns after chemicals spill on I-20 in Thomson
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle accident on Whiskey Road; no injuries
Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County

Latest News

Under the Lights three sponsor image
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 8 highlights
Last year, in the regular season, Strom Thurmond beat Saluda 6-3 on the way to a region...
Coaching relationship runs deep between the Rebels, Tigers
What the Tech: How to tell if an app is using your location
Charleston Animal Society said Tillson was found with severe neck wounds caused by an embedded...
GRAPHIC: Dog found with severe, maggot-infested neck wound
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court to weigh case challenging S.C. congressional map