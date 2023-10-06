Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Visitation, prayer vigil held for corrections officer who died after attack at Smith State Prison

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial services for Officer Robert Clark began Thursday night with a viewing for his family and friends in Hinesville.

Clark is the corrections officer who died after being attacked by an inmate at Smith State Prison.

Family, friends and, honor guards from nine different states are all in Hinesville honoring the life of a corrections officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Robert Clark was remembered at a viewing followed by a prayer vigil - all of it honoring the officer who laid it all on the line in the name of justice.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says he died in the line of duty Sunday attacked as he was escorting two inmates from the dining hall.

GDC says one of those inmates stepped in to try to help Clark and was hurt in the attack.

Clark worked at Smith State Prison for just 6 months. He was 42 years old.

According to the organization that works with the families of fallen officers, this makes the fourth officer to die in the line of duty this year in Georgia.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
Kentrell Allen
20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Augusta shooting
Semi-truck on fire on I-20, exit 175 in Thomson
Semi-truck burns after chemicals spill on I-20 in Thomson
Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle accident on Whiskey Road; no injuries

Latest News

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
GBI: Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified
If you want to vote in-person absentee in the South Carolina Primary, you have until 5 p.m....
The South Carolina voter registration deadline is upon us
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport travelers experience unusually long wait times for TSA check
Top leaders at the S.C. State House learned about the challenges facing South Carolina’s...
Military commanders meet with South Carolina leaders
Federal prosecutors responded to a request by convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys asking...
Federal government will not seize Murdaugh’s assets, leaving state in control