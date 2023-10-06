Supreme Court to weigh case challenging S.C. congressional map

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawsuit will affect who represents South Carolinians on Capitol Hill – and it will go before the U.S. Supreme Court next week.

It challenges the boundaries of South Carolina’s new congressional map.

The case started at the South Carolina State House when the Legislature had to redraw the state’s congressional map as it does every decade, based on new population data from the U.S. Census.

On Wednesday, the case will head 500 miles to the northeast to be settled by the nine justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This case is about Black voters resisting attempts to muzzle their political voice,” said Antonio L. Ingram II, assistant counsel with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

On the map in question, Charleston County voters were split between the 1st Congressional District – currently held by Republican Nancy Mace – and the 6th District – held by Jim Clyburn, the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation.

Groups including the NAACP and a Hilton Head resident claim the Republican-dominated state Legislature unlawfully bleached the competitive 1st District to make it more Republican-friendly and packed more Democratic-leaning Black voters into the already Democrat-friendly 6th District.

They’re asking the Supreme Court to affirm a lower court ruling that the map discriminates against Black voters, denies them equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice and violates the U.S. Constitution.

They want justices to force the state to redraw the lines.

“Not being able to elect a representative truly affects my culture, being of the Gullah Geechee culture, being in the heart of the Gullah Geechee corridor. … Just having a voice and an advocate for our community is important because without the people, we lose the culture,” said Taiwan Scott, of Hilton Head, a plaintiff in the case.

But Republican leaders at the State House claim race was not their motivating factor in redrawing these lines.

Instead, they argue it was politics – and that they fashioned the boundaries to maintain their hold on six of the state’s seven congressional districts, which they say the court has upheld as legal.

They want the Supreme Court to overturn the lower court ruling and allow the map to stay as it is.

“As members of the General Assembly and leaders of the General Assembly, we are defending our maps because we believe they were race-neutral and they were within the confines of the laws that have been established by the United States Supreme Court,” said S.C. House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter.

Both parties have requested the Supreme Court rule by Jan. 1, given that 2024 is an election year for the U.S. House of Representatives.

But justices have the ultimate say in when their ruling comes down – so they may or may not adhere to that request.

