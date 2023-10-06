Study: Georgia ranks second lowest state of high school students vaping

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia ranks among one of the lowest states when it comes to high schoolers vaping, according to a study from Drug Watch.

The study found that Georgia ranked the second lowest state with the percentage of high school students vaping, which is 17%.

West Virginia had the highest percentage of high school students vaping with 35.7%.

States where high schoolers vape the most Percentage West Virginia 35.7% North Carolina 35.5% New Mexico 34.0% New Hampshire 33.8% North Dakota 33.1%

States where high schoolers vape the least Percentage Utah 9.7% Georgia 17.0% Nebraska 17.1% Arizona 17.9% California 18.2%

When it comes to vaping among adults, the study found that Georgia ranks 29th with 5.6%.

In Georgia, people have to be 21 and older to purchase a vape or e-cigarettes, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

