Study: Georgia ranks second lowest state of high school students vaping

The study found that Georgia ranked the second lowest state with the percentage of high school...
The study found that Georgia ranked the second lowest state with the percentage of high school students vaping, which is 17%.(Lindsay Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia ranks among one of the lowest states when it comes to high schoolers vaping, according to a study from Drug Watch.

The study found that Georgia ranked the second lowest state with the percentage of high school students vaping, which is 17%.

West Virginia had the highest percentage of high school students vaping with 35.7%.

States where high schoolers vape the mostPercentage
West Virginia 35.7%
North Carolina35.5%
New Mexico34.0%
New Hampshire 33.8%
North Dakota33.1%
States where high schoolers vape the leastPercentage
Utah9.7%
Georgia17.0%
Nebraska17.1%
Arizona17.9%
California18.2%

When it comes to vaping among adults, the study found that Georgia ranks 29th with 5.6%.

In Georgia, people have to be 21 and older to purchase a vape or e-cigarettes, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

